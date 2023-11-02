Hemington Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 105,893 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 1.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 472,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,531. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CG. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.