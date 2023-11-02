Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,568.52

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,568.52 ($19.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,681.34 ($20.46). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,648 ($20.05), with a volume of 46,403 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($19.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HILS

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,703.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,570.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 4,625.00%.

Insider Activity at Hill & Smith

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,670 ($20.32) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($121,927.48). 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.