Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 21,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $185.42. 401,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

