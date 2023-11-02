Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY23 guidance to at least $28.25 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,200. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.26 and its 200-day moving average is $486.97.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

