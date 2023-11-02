Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 30,278 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $7,737.60.

Semrush Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 856,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,312. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

