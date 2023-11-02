International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,708. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

