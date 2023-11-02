Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,555,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 384,834 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,270. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

