IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.769-3.804 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion.

IQVIA Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of IQV traded up $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,307. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.