Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,059. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

