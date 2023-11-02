JDM Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,189. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

