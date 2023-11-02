Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.47 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $91,149.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00015557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,872.56 or 0.99968850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00616276 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $96,474.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.