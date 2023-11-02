JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.50-93.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.93 million.

JFrog Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of FROG stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 1,967,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,285. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,359 shares of company stock worth $7,600,682. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.