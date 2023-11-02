JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.50-93.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.93 million.
JFrog Stock Up 16.6 %
Shares of FROG stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. 1,967,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,285. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,359 shares of company stock worth $7,600,682. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.