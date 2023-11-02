KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 127,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in KB Financial Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 855,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 149,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.