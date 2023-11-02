KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Down to $58.27

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.27, but opened at $55.90. KBR shares last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 855,718 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

