Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.13

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 141607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,481,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

