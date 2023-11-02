KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $36,523,117,105,964.60 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $36,523,117,105,964.60 billion and approximately $63,496.62 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

