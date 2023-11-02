Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Komodo has a market cap of $31.94 million and $748,779.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00079706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

