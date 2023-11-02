Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Financial Analysis

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 46.08 Arko $9.14 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 22.74

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Arko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.54% 17.98% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 2 2 0 2.50 Arko 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arko has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arko is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Arko beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

