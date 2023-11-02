Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 253,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 437,536 shares.The stock last traded at $88.93 and had previously closed at $81.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $12,233,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

