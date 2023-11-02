Lego Coin (LEGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.02

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Lego Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $2.02 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lego Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Lego Coin Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lego Coin’s official website is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lego Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lego Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lego Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

