LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $48-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 346,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,466. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

