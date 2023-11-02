LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.6-194.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 346,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,466. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

