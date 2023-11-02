Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $241.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 793,801,872 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 793,778,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339523 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
