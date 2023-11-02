LooksRare Market Cap Tops $76.75 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and $7.17 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 985,802,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,435,354 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

