LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.77. LSB Industries shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 120,297 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXU. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

