Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.5 %

MGY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,767. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

