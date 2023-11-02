Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,345. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. Analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
