Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Marcus Price Performance

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,345. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $207.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.59 million. Analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

About Marcus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marcus by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 468.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 71,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.