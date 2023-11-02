McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.88. 420,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

