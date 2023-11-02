McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 636.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 183,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,395. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $722.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

