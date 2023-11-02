McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

META stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.84. 9,852,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,699,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.42 and its 200-day moving average is $284.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $794.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

