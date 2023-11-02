McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,134. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.