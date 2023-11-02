McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 373,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

