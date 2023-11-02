Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Purchases $16,599.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 1,650 shares of Meridian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,880 shares in the company, valued at $773,412.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Meridian Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of MRBK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 54,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.
Meridian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.56%.
Institutional Trading of Meridian
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
