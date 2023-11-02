Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Purchases $16,599.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 1,650 shares of Meridian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $16,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,880 shares in the company, valued at $773,412.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRBK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 54,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Meridian by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 444,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Meridian by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 128,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Meridian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

