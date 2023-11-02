Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,852,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,699,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

