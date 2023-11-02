Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.58

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.58 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.54). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 207.40 ($2.52), with a volume of 257,699 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.59) to GBX 217 ($2.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 238 ($2.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.93.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

