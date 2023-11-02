Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.06

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.06 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 99.10 ($1.21). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 952,565 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,641.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.08.

In other news, insider Chet Patel bought 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($36,445.23). In related news, insider Chet Patel acquired 30,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,950.69 ($36,445.23). Also, insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £138,230.62 ($168,204.70). In the last three months, insiders bought 31,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,143. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

