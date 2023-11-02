Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 3.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

MNST stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 1,950,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,922. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

