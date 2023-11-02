Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 9,388,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,663. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

