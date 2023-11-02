Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.23% of Five Below worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 83.6% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,211. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.73 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

