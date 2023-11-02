Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 27.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of G traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on G
Genpact Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
