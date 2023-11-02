Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $205.91. 149,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.65.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

