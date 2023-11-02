Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 22,994 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.8% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $7.13 on Thursday, hitting $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,285. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

