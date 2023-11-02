Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.51. 570,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,665. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day moving average of $138.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.