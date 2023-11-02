Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 177 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned about 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $31.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,018.45. 95,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,618. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,878.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,963.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

