Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.62. 9,889,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,461. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

