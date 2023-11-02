Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 897 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $103.85. 1,723,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.