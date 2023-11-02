Nano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Nano has a market cap of $91.05 million and $1.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,726.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00198881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.00680324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00491875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00049523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00142353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.