Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,639.15 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $26,639.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00134617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022546 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002900 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

