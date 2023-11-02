Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $131.22 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $131.22 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,441,517,945 coins and its circulating supply is 42,782,452,883 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

