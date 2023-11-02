Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRAGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NMRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,596. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last quarter.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

