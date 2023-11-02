Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NMRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 67,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,596. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 34,560 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,859,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 34,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $483,148.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,859,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,961,374.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last quarter.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

